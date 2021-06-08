Christophe Galtier: Former Lille boss would be ideal fit for Everton, says Luis Campos

Christophe Galtier would be the ideal candidate for the vacant Everton managerial job, according to former Lille sporting director Luis Campos.

Galtier has been linked to Everton after leaving his role at the Ligue 1 club and is someone the Goodison hierarchy have been informed about as they search for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Campos worked alongside the 54-year-old at the French champions and says his style would be a perfect fit for the Premier League and Everton.

"Christophe has all the qualities to coach in England, technically he is very astute and is extremely detailed in his planning when preparing a team," Campos told Sky Sports News.

"He likes a 4-4-2 system, which would fit with the Premier League and he is a fantastic motivator in the dressing room.

"He likes to build a side with quality and youth, he is someone that can develop a team ethic, and he is also a fantastic human being."

Image: Christophe Galtier celebrates with his Lille players after winning the Ligue 1 title

Everton have been searching for a new manager since last week, when it was confirmed Ancelotti would return to Real Madrid after a year and a half on Merseyside.

The club's shortlist of candidates included West Ham boss David Moyes, who was in charge of the Toffees between 2002 and 2013, and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who also held talks with Crystal Palace.

Everton's boardroom have also discussed former boss Marco Silva - and the man who came close to replacing Silva following his sacking in December 2019, Vitor Pereira.

Image: David Moyes, Nuno Espirito Santo and Roberto Martinez are in the frame to become the new Everton boss

Other candidates linked with the surprise vacancy, including Rafa Benitez, Roberto Martinez and Steven Gerrard, appear out of the frame at least for now as Everton look for their sixth manager in five years.

Galtier left Lille just two days after leading them to the Ligue 1 title in May, but still has one year left on his current contract.

The Frenchman won Les Dogues their fourth top-flight title and first in a decade as they finished one point above Paris Saint-Germain.

Galtier, who had one year left on his contract, joined Lille in December 2017 after eight years at St Etienne and has been linked with jobs at Nice, Lyon and Napoli.