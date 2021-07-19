Everton transfer news: Andros Townsend close to completing move to Goodison Park on free transfer

Everton close in on free transfer for Andros Townsend, who left Crystal Palace upon the expiry of his deal in June and is set to reunite with Rafa Benitez; Toffees also keen on two more wingers - Bayer Leverkusen's Demarai Gray and Burnley's Dwight McNeil

Monday 19 July 2021

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Rafa Benitez is right to strengthen the squad's wide options with the club targeting wingers Dwight McNeil, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray in this summer's transfer window

Andros Townsend is undergoing a medical at Everton ahead of completing his move to Goodison Park on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has been without a team since his deal at Crystal Palace expired in late June.

Everton are also interested in two more wingers - Bayer Leverkusen's Demarai Gray and Burnley's Dwight McNeil.

A deal for Gray is moving closer, but any move for England U21 international McNeil would likely require Everton to pay a significant fee.

Townsend and new Everton boss Rafa Benitez worked together at Newcastle between March and June 2016 but could not avoid the Magpies' relegation to the Championship.

In June, Townsend told Sky Sports News Everton were making the right move by securing Benitez as their new boss.

"I played under Rafa at Newcastle, so I know how good of a manager he is," he said.

"He's good on the training pitch. He is always trying to work hard and he's a good man as well. Good man-manager.

Demarai Gray joined Bayer Leverkusen in January after struggling to make an impact at Leicester City.
Image: Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray joined Bayer Leverkusen in January

"So, taking out the rivalry, taking out the Liverpool-Everton. For on-pitch reasons, I think it's a really good appointment."

The winger spent the second half of the 2015/16 season at St James' Park and scored four goals in 13 appearances before Palace triggered his £13m release clause in July.

He has spent the past five years in south London, scoring 16 goals in 185 appearances.

Prior to that, Townsend came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and went on various loans before joining the first team between 2013 and 2016.

