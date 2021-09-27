Richarlison: Everton forward admits he doesn't know what the future holds but feels at home at Goodison

Everton forward Richarlison says he is unsure where his long term future lies but insists he feels at home at Goodison Park and has great affection for the club.

The Brazil international - who scored seven goals in the Premier League last season - has been linked with a number of high-profile clubs around Europe including Paris Saint-Germain during the most recent summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was also subject to an £85m bid from Barcelona back in January 2020.

Image: Richarlison was part of the gold medal-winning Brazil side at the Tokyo Games

Richarlison told Ole: "I'm always very careful when I talk about it. I have great affection for the people of Everton and for the club, who received me so well from the first day I arrived.

"I don't know what the future holds. If one day I have to go, it must be good for me, but also for the club.

"But if I stay, I will continue giving my life for this shirt and for the fans, who have always supported me and were with me at all times.

Image: Richarlison scored in Everton's league opener against Southampton

"I have enormous gratitude and feel at home when I am at Finch Farm training ground or Goodison Park stadium."

Richarlison returned to action with Everton after playing a pivotal role in Brazil's run to the Copa America final and later winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics with the men's football team.

The forward missed the club's 2-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend due to a knee injury.