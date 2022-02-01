Ashley Cole expected to join Frank Lampard's Everton backroom team on Wednesday

New Everton manager Frank Lampard is expected to add former Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole to his coaching staff at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Cole is currently working with Chelsea's academy as well as being a coach with England's U21 squad.

But following discussions to bring Cole on board at Goodison Park, it is expected that the 41-year-old will join Lampard's backroom team on Wednesday.

The pair spent eight years together at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League title, four FA Cups, the Champions League and two League Cups.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard are set to reunite at Everton. Take a look at the pair combining for Chelsea against Newcastle

Lampard has already brought in Joe Edwards from Chelsea as his assistant manager, former Derby, Reading and Swansea manager Paul Clement as a first-team coach and Chris Jones, who was part of his set-up at Derby.

The new Everton boss has kept on former caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly.

Frank Lampard and his backroom team.✊🔵 pic.twitter.com/qKg6iwD3F7 — Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2022

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dele Alli says he's excited to work under Frank Lampard at Everton as he signed a permanent deal with the Toffees, after seven years at Tottenham

Dele Alli has joined Everton permanently from Tottenham on Deadline Day in a deal that could cost up to £40m.

Alli has joined the Toffees on a two-and-a-half-year deal as he looks to reignite his stalling career at Goodison Park.

The potential £40m transfer fee will be structured based on performance-related add-ons.

New Everton manager Frank Lampard, who was only officially appointed boss on Monday afternoon, was a key factor in convincing the 25-year-old to join the club.

Image: Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan

Everton have signed Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The Netherlands international's wages will be paid in full by the Toffees, who do not have an option to make his move permanent.

Crystal Palace and Valencia were also in talks to sign Van de Beek during the January transfer window, but he opted for a switch to Goodison Park.

Van de Beek declared himself fit and available for next Tuesday's Premier League visit to Newcastle United, as he is cup-tied for Saturday's match against with Brentford.

Follow every Everton game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Everton latest? Bookmark our Everton news page, check out Everton's fixtures and Everton's latest results, watch Everton goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Everton games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Everton as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.