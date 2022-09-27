Toni Duggan set to miss Women's Super League season after announcing pregnancy

Everton forward Toni Duggan will miss the rest of the WSL season after announcing her pregnancy.

The former Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward returned to her first club last summer.

Duggan, 31, will continue with light training at Everton but she will not feature in fixtures for the remainder of the 2022/23 season as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly and Chelsea's Fran Kirby have both been recalled to England's 24-player Lionesses squad ahead of back-to-back friendlies against world champions the USA and Czech Republic.

The forward pairing missed the Lionesses' World Cup qualifiers last month but are now fit to return, with Sarina Wiegman opting to bring the duo straight back into the fold.

Sky Sports has announced it will broadcast the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time.

Sky Sports will show live Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) action from this season and become the title sponsor of the SWPL League Cup for the next seven campaigns.

A minimum of five SWPL or League Cup matches will be broadcast exclusively live every season from 2022/23, with the option of an additional five possible.

Defending champions Rangers - who ended Glasgow City's 14-year reign - currently top the SWPL 1 from Celtic and Glasgow City on goal difference after six matches.