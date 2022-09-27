 Skip to content

Toni Duggan set to miss Women's Super League season after announcing pregnancy

The former Barcelona striker said: "We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!! Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you, our little one."

Tuesday 27 September 2022 19:32, UK

Toni Duggan will miss the rest of the WSL season
Image: Toni Duggan will miss the rest of the WSL season

Everton forward Toni Duggan will miss the rest of the WSL season after announcing her pregnancy.

The former Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward returned to her first club last summer.

Duggan, 31, will continue with light training at Everton but she will not feature in fixtures for the remainder of the 2022/23 season as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

