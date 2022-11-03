Jordan Pickford: England goalkeeper in career-topping form ahead of World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Everton narrowly escaped the drop last season but have climbed into 12th in the Premier League table this term and Jordan Pickford, arguably, has been the key player behind this transformation.

The Toffees have conceded only 12 goals this season - that's the Premier League's fourth-best return and the club's fewest conceded at this stage in 16 seasons.

The fact this has been achieved while facing more shots than any other Premier League club highlights the striking form of Pickford.

Statistically, England's No 1 ranks as the best shot-stopper in the division this season. He boasts the best save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper, saving four out of every five shots faced.

Diving a little deeper into some of the more insightful categories for goalkeepers, Pickford is also among the best for xG prevented. This stat advances save percentage further, by assessing the quality of those shots faced.

According to Opta's model, Pickford's currently saved 4.5 goals more than expected - a total only Liverpool's Alisson can better.

As the above graph highlights, Pickford's return also surpasses rivals for his England jersey this winter. Nick Pope has been similarly impressive between the sticks, but has faced a slightly more favourable quota of shots.

As well as leading fellow Premier League goalkeepers, Pickford's numbers also stand out on a personal scale. His save percentage and xG prevented both currently rank as career-high returns at this level.

Impressively, this has all been achieved while being busier than ever before. Pickford's averaging over four saves per 90 minutes this season - a career-high return at Everton. He's averaged under three in his previous five seasons.

To put further context into his 4.5 xG prevented, goals tend to run in parallel with points - there have been 353 goals scored, and 345 points in the Premier League this season.

By that measure, Everton could arguably be in the bottom three right now with a more average return from their goalkeeper.

Pickford's form, while under siege, is further distinguished by the striking disparity between his club's basic and more advanced defensive numbers.

Everton's difference in goals conceded and quality of chances faced is over nine - more than three times as much as any other club, once again underlining their goalkeeper's contribution.

How sustainable this - and Everton's defensive form - may be is debatable for the longer term. In the present, with the World Cup just around the corner, England's goalkeeper will be making the trip in the form of his life.

Going into Everton's next game against Leicester on Saturday, Pickford arrives on a run of 10 saves and over four hours of playing time since conceding. He will once again be key to his club's chances of success.

Frank Lampard on Pickford

On Pickford's display vs Fulham

"A really good performance from him. He trains well every day, he's got a great attitude.

"He's been generally England's number one and that's always been Gareth (Southgate's) choice but from my point of view to be able to work with a level of keeper - I know how important keepers are, they can make or break you as a coach or as a team.

"If we talk about expected goals and these things - then when he plays like that he wins you points, there's no doubt. Last week he could put his feet up, this week we rely on him and he makes great saves."

On improved calmness and temperament

"I think it's come naturally to him. I have worked closely with him and Alan Kelly, our goalkeeping coach. He's a really good sounding board for him in terms of the work he delivers. When you speak to people around the training ground, you can see there's a real sense of maturity that Jordan has taken on board.

"He's a leader within the group without a doubt. I can see a calmness and a confidence in him and that means he can affect other people positively which is a huge plus as a goalkeeper.

"He's a relatively young goalkeeper so it's a big plus that he is very, very complete in terms of his game."