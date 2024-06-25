Everton transfer news: Toffees agree fee for Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye with Bayern Munich interested in Amadou Onana

Everton have agreed a fee with Marseille for ex-Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye, while Sky in Germany is reporting Bayern Munich have an interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Toffees have moved a step closer to signing Ndiaye after agreeing a five-year contract with the Senegal international.

The 24-year-old joined Marseille from Sheff Utd last summer in a reported £20m deal but has failed to make an impact for the Ligue 1 side.

Ndiaye scored just four goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the French club last season.

But Sean Dyche's side will be hoping Ndiaye can replicate his form from his time at Sheff Utd which saw him score 14 goals and provide 11 assists as the Blades earned promotion to the Premier League.

Ndiaye could become Everton's third summer signing after the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee and Leeds' Jack Harrison on loan.

Bayern interested in Onana

Image: Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is expected to leave and is valued at around £50m

Everton's move for Ndiaye comes amid interest from Bayern Munich in Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Sky in Germany.

Sky Sports News understands the 22-year-old is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer and is valued at around £50m.

Onana joined Everton from Lille in August 2022 for £33m and has since been a key player for the Merseyside club having made 63 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium international has started both games at Euro 2024 for the Red Devils.

Young signs one-year extension at Everton

Ashley Young has signed a one-year contract extension at Everton, which keeps him at the club until the end of June 2025.

The 38-year-old, who was Dyche's first signing as Everton boss last summer, made 34 appearances in all competitions last season.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign again," Young told evertontv. "I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same.

"The size of the club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent... I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to. I want to be a part of that."

Harrison rejoins Everton on season-long loan from Leeds

Jack Harrison has rejoined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Goodison Park and the Toffees announced on Monday afternoon he would return for the 2024-25 campaign.

The winger told evertontv: "It's brilliant to be back. Everton is a great club, there is a fantastic group of lads here and I'm excited to get started again with a full pre-season of training.

"Last year, I had a lot of enjoyment at the club. We had to face a lot of adversity but we were able to continue on and have a good season overall.

"There are a lot of reasons for wanting to return to Everton. I think the club in general - the fans, the staff, the manager (Sean Dyche), my team-mates - everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and that's somewhere you want to be as a player. It's a great place to play football.

"The other thing is I know I have a lot more to offer. That's extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I'll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running."

