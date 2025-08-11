Jack Grealish transfer news: Everton agree deal to sign winger on season-long loan from Manchester City

Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old is a player much admired by Everton boss David Moyes.

The England international is desperate for more game time as he looks to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for next summer’s World Cup.

Grealish has been working with a personal trainer in a bid to make sure he is in the best possible condition for the season to come.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Grealish had also been a target for Serie A champions Napoli earlier this summer, but he is set to remain in the Premier League and help Everton launch a new era at their new Hil Dickinson Stadium.

City's £100m club-record signing has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Grealish made just one Premier League start last season and was an unused substitute at Wembley for the FA Cup Final defeat to Crystal Palace, while he was left out of this summer's Club World Cup squad.

The ex-Aston Villa attacker helped City win the Treble in 2023 as he played a key part in their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

If Grealish can complete a move to Everton, he could make his debut in their Premier League opener at Leeds on August 18 in Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Everton make Grealish breakthrough

Image: Jack Grealish could be set to leave Man City on loan after four years at the club

Everton's move for Grealish is a major breakthrough for the club amid recent frustration in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the Merseysiders had an £18m bid rejected by Aston Villa for John McGinn.

Villa consider the midfielder not for sale.

Everton boss Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience, and versatility to the midfield.

There has also been frustration at the Toffees' move for Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling.

Everton have had multiple offers turned down by the Championship club for the winger.

Their latest offer was understood to be worth an initial £35m plus £8m in add-ons.

Southampton's valuation of the winger is thought to be £45m.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will follow up with another bid.

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.