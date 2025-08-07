 Skip to content
Exclusive

John McGinn transfer news: Aston Villa captain not for sale as £18m Everton bid rejected amid Newcastle interest

Aston Villa have rejected an £18m bid from Everton for captain John McGinn; Toffees boss David Moyes views McGinn as a priority target in the window and is keen to add his leadership to the squad; Newcastle are also interested in the Scotland international

By Mark McAdam & Lyall Thomas

Thursday 7 August 2025 22:22, UK

Aston Villa do not want to sell captain John McGinn amid interest from Everton and Newcastle
Image: Aston Villa do not want to sell captain John McGinn amid interest from Everton and Newcastle

Aston Villa consider John McGinn not for sale after rejecting an £18m offer from Everton.

Villa want to keep their captain amid further interest from Newcastle, although they have not contacted Villa.

Everton boss David Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at some of John McGinn's best Premier League goals for Aston Villa.

Sky Sports News understands that McGinn is also high on Newcastle's shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of a demanding Premier League and Champions League campaign.

McGinn's current contract at the club is set to expire in 2027. The Scotland international made 49 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Digne signs new Villa deal

Aston Villa have confirmed defender Lucas Digne has signed a new deal at the club.

The new contract will see Digne remain at Villa Park until 2028. His previous deal was set to expire in June of next year.

Also See:

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Digne made 45 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, where he recorded six assists.

Matty Cash, McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Emi Buendía are the other key figures in Unai Emery's squad who have less than 24 months remaining on their current contracts.

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season
Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports ahead of new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW