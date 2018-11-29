Bolton owner Ken Anderson informs players and staff of wage delay

Bolton's players and staff will not be paid on time this month

Bolton owner Ken Anderson has written to players and staff to inform them they will not be paid on time this month, Sky Sports News understands.

The wages are due to be paid on Friday, but financial difficulties mean Phil Parkinson's squad will not be paid on the due date.

Anderson has assured the staff that the club is working hard to resolve the situation quickly.

Bolton's first-team squad went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses back in July, ahead of the new Sky Bet Championship season.

That issue was resolved a fortnight later after a meeting between the club and PFA.

Last month, the club avoided administration after a loan was repaid to BluMarble Capital Ltd, with the payment also meaning they would not receive a point deduction or transfer embargo, according to Anderson.

Bolton, currently 23rd in the Championship table after 19 games, host Wigan on Saturday.