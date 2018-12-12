Bolton to pay delayed salaries to playing and coaching staff by Friday

Bolton say they will pay all outstanding salaries for playing and coaching staff in full by Friday.

Ken Anderson, the club's owner and chairman, will personally fund the payments.

Bolton's playing and coaching staff have seen their November salaries delayed due to what Anderson cited as cash flow issues.

The Championship club explored working with the PFA to pay the delayed salaries, but say that, while that remains an option in the future, Anderson will do so on this occasion.

Bolton are currently 23rd in the Championship and host Leeds on Saturday.