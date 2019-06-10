Bolton administrators set Wednesday deadline for offers to buy the club

More than 30 parties had expressed an interest in buying Bolton

Administrators for Bolton Wanderers have set a deadline of 4pm on Wednesday, June 12 for offers to buy the club.

More than 30 parties had expressed an interest in buying the club and a previous takeover bid by former Watford chairman Laurence Bassini collapsed last month.

Bolton owe more than £1m to HM Revenue & Customs and the club was placed into administration after the end of the Championship season.

Joint administrator Paul Appleton said: "We have made it clear from the outset of this process that speed is of the essence. A new owner has to be identified and in place to allow the club to rebuild ahead of the new season.

"We will notify the successful bidder as soon after Wednesday's deadline as possible and will be looking for a Heads of Terms agreement to be signed by Friday.

"Bidders have to be aware of the time constraints. Urgent decisions as to the sale will need to be made in the best interest of the club and creditors as we work to finalise a deal over the coming weeks."

Bolton were relegated from the Championship and will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction as a consequence of going into administration.