Joe Bunney: Bolton defender in hospital after road accident

Joe Bunney will remain in hospital as a precaution

Bolton defender Joe Bunney has been admitted to hospital after breaking his ribs and collarbone in a road traffic accident.

Bunney, who was one of nine signings to join the club on Deadline Day, will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precaution.

The left-back has previously played for Rochdale, Blackpool and Northampton, but is yet to make his Bolton debut.

A club statement read: "Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Joe Bunney has been involved in a road traffic accident.

"The defender received medical attention for broken ribs and a broken collarbone and is being supported by the club's medical staff.

"He will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

"Everybody at Bolton Wanderers wishes Joe a quick recovery."