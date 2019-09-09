Joe Bunney: Bolton defender in hospital after road accident
Last Updated: 09/09/19 11:04am
Bolton defender Joe Bunney has been admitted to hospital after breaking his ribs and collarbone in a road traffic accident.
Bunney, who was one of nine signings to join the club on Deadline Day, will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precaution.
The left-back has previously played for Rochdale, Blackpool and Northampton, but is yet to make his Bolton debut.
A club statement read: "Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Joe Bunney has been involved in a road traffic accident.
"The defender received medical attention for broken ribs and a broken collarbone and is being supported by the club's medical staff.
"He will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.
"Everybody at Bolton Wanderers wishes Joe a quick recovery."