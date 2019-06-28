Reading interested in signing Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon

Joe Pigott was awarded April's Player of the Month last season in Sky Bet League One

Reading are leading the race to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, according to Sky sources.

Pigott scored a career-best 18 goals last season as Wimbledon retained their Sky Bet League One status.

But it is understood Reading will need to offload fringe members of their squad to make room for the potential arrival of the 25-year-old.

Wimbledon will demand a six-figure fee for Pigott, who has scored 23 goals in 66 matches since joining from non-league side Maidstone in January 2018.

Pigott, who started his career at Charlton, has also attracted interest from a number of other Championship clubs.