Veljko Paunovic named Reading manager

Serb Veljko Paunovic will take charge of the Championship side for the upcoming campaign

Reading have appointed Serb Veljko Paunovic as their new first-team manager.

Paunovic has previously managed Serbia teams at under-18 and under-19 level, before guiding the under-20s to the FIFA World Cup in 2015.

His most recent managerial stint came in the MLS in Chicago Fire in 2015, where he managed guided them to the end of season play-offs in 2017. He left the club in November last year.

Reading owner Dai Yongge said: "With vast experience of top flight football as both a player and a coach across Europe and in the United States, and with proven pedigree of successfully working with young up-and-coming footballers on both the domestic and international scene, I am confident Veljko can help take this club forward.

There has been no news from the club on former boss Mark Bowen's immediate future

"This has been a process and this appointment has been made only after long, careful consideration.

"After meeting with him, we found Veljko to be an exceptional candidate who impressed us immediately. I am sure he is the right man for Reading Football Club. I'm delighted he has agreed to sign as our new manager."

The Royals finished 14th in the Championship last season under Mark Bowen, with reports suggesting that he will remain at the club after Paunovic's appointment.