Portsmouth fix defensive crisis before League One play-offs

Portsmouth have solved their defensive crisis ahead of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Oxford - securing short-term contract extensions for eight players.

Pompey were due to be without key central defenders Christian Burgess and Sean Raggett as well as full-back Lee Brown for the first-leg tie, live on Sky Sports Football on Friday, July 3.

All three players will stay at Fratton Park until the end of the League One play-offs, which concludes with the final at Wembley on July 13.

Burgess looks set to move away in the summer while loanee Raggett was due to return to parent club Norwich after the pair struck up an impressive partnership in England's third-tier, helping Pompey to fourth before the season froze.

Brett Pitman, Oli Hawkins, Matt Casey, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May were the other players to pen new deals, while Luke McGee is set to leave the club after three years, along with teenager Bradley Lethbridge.

"All of those [eight] players can now feature in the games against Oxford and, should the Blues progress, the Wembley final," Pompey posted on their website.

"The club would like to thank Norwich for allowing Raggett to complete the campaign at Fratton Park.

"Luke McGee has opted not to sign an extension and will now leave the club after making 55 appearances since signing from Tottenham in the summer of 2017.

"Teenage striker Bradley Lethbridge is also set to depart Fratton Park. He played three times for the first team, scoring in this season's EFL Trophy clash with Oxford.

"Portsmouth Football Club thank both Luke and Bradley for their service to the club and wish them well for the future."