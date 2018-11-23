Tottenham winning a trophy is 'not important', says Gordon Strachan

2:50 Gordon Strachan says Spurs winning a trophy is ‘not really important’ and they are already achieving in the Premier League Gordon Strachan says Spurs winning a trophy is ‘not really important’ and they are already achieving in the Premier League

Tottenham winning a trophy is "not really important", Gordon Strachan told The Debate, and they are already achieving more than winning silverware can show.

There has been plenty of pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and his side to win a competition since the Argentine arrived four years ago, but they have come up short so far.

However, Strachan believes that their consistent high standards in the Premier League is more important than winning trophies, and they have achieved plenty already.

"Say they win a cup. It's easy to win a cup. You can play two teams from the Championship, one from League One and one from non league, you play one from the Premier League and you win a cup. That doesn't make you a great side," he told The Debate.

"Being third in the Premier League is far better. If you think about the progress made over the last couple of years where they can go and play Real Madrid and stand up to them and be in the Champions League.

"If they're not successful in the Champions League, they'll be disappointed because they think they can do better, but I think they have done fantastically well.

"People say they need to balance it out with a trophy, but what is a trophy? Is the League Cup as good as what they are producing week in, week out? Everyone talks about consistency and over the last four years, they have been incredibly consistent. One team could win the FA Cup and then get relegated, so who is doing the best?

"Pochettino and his staff have done tremendously well and he is not scared to use youth either. You look at the young players that have played there and he has bought in players who have gone in there and improved which is a great thing.

"They've got to fill a big stadium, which they are doing just now, and that's great going. Here's another bit of success, as a football fan, I love watching them play football. I love watching them on the TV.

"There's a lot going on there and he might want to win a cup but I don't think it's really that important."

Tottenham face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend, with just a point separating the two in the top four, although Matthew Upson does not see it as a "must win" game just yet.

"I think Spurs have had a great season so far. They've had a lot going on and I think to talk about this match in that way [a must win against Chelsea] is a step too far in my opinion," he added.

Tottenham have done well despite various off-field troubles this season, says Matthew Upson

"They've done brilliantly at handling their season so far. They're having a huge transition, there's been issues with the stadium, they haven't invested in the team - there are all these various different things to deal with.

"So I think to be in the position they're in, with the points and results they've got is a testament to the team and the manager.

"It is a massive game and to lose would be really disappointing for them, but I still feel like they're within touching distance."