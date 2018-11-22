Mauricio Pochettino hoping for Tottenham stadium move in January or February

1:18 Mauricio Pochettino hopes Tottenham will be able to move into their new stadium in January or February Mauricio Pochettino hopes Tottenham will be able to move into their new stadium in January or February

Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Tottenham will be in their new stadium in January or February.

Spurs' move to their new 62,000-seater home failed to materialise in August or September due to contractors missing deadlines and critical alarm system failures, and last month the club announced that they would stay at Wembley until at least the start of 2019.

The club are still unsure at this stage when they might get the go-ahead to return to the White Hart Lane site and have yet to announce any test dates, with an update expected at the beginning of December.

Pochettino, who visited the stadium on Wednesday, is hoping to move in by early 2019.

Tottenham will play at Wembley until at least the start of 2019

He said: "I am not suffering for things that have not happened or with a situation that we have not faced because it is not in my hands.

"Yesterday afternoon we were there, checking the facilities, the changing rooms and everything. We are so excited, we cannot wait to move there. We understand that it is a fantastic project for the future of the club that will be forever.

Tottenham are expected to give a stadium update in early December

"To wait maybe one or two months more, we need to have patience. We are so disappointed because we expect to play in 2018 and it should be ready for play before the end of the year, but that is not going to be possible and we need to wish and hope that in January or February we can move there and it will be a fantastic moment for everyone, the supporters, the players.

"It will be a massive boost."