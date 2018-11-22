Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen could return from injury vs Chelsea

Jan Vertonghen could return from injury against Chelsea

Jan Vertonghen could feature for Tottenham for the first time in almost two months against Chelsea on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The Belgium defender has been back in full training after he suffered a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last nine games, but is now fit again.

Asked if he would play against the Blues, Pochettino said: "It is very good news, he has been training with the group. We have to wait until tomorrow to see whether he can be involved.

"Jan is such an important player for us. We have a very busy period ahead so it's important to recover our players."

