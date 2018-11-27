Mauricio Pochettino reveals ambition to manage in Serie A

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed an ambition to manage in Serie A in the future

Mauricio Pochettino says it would be a "wonderful experience" to manage in Italy in the future, but has insisted he is currently happy at Tottenham and targeted winning the Premier League title in the club's new stadium.

The Argentine signed a new five-year contract in May and has since guided Tottenham to their best start to a Premier League season, having won 10 of their opening 13 matches which has left them in third place.

Ahead of Wednesday's crucial Champions League group match against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Pochettino admitted his ambition to one day manage in Serie A as well as take charge of the Argentina national team.

"My contract expires in four-and-a-half years - if [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy does not fire me first," Pochettino told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Seriously, today I see myself here. I dream of winning a trophy with Tottenham, maybe the Premier League in our new stadium.

"In the future to also manage the Argentine team is my desire.

"The important thing is to be happy and I am right now. Me in Serie A? I have Italian origins and it would be a wonderful experience."

He added: "Argentines and Italians are very similar, for the way we live life and for our passion for football. Clearly [to work in Italy] I would need to have a better grasp of Italian, as language is fundamental to communicate with players.

"I remember that my grandfather would speak to me quite often in Italian but I was quite young. I'd need to do a bit of practice before moving to Italy.

"Years ago there were contacts with Sampdoria. I was at Espanyol, they showed an interest but then nothing happened."

