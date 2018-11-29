Hugo Lloris says the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is 'more than a game'

Hugo Lloris says Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal is "more than a game" for Tottenham.

Spurs will travel to The Emirates on a high after keeping their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League alive with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Arsenal have won eight and drawn three of their last 11 league games under Unai Emery and Lloris admits he has been impressed with how the Gunners have adapted to life after Arsene Wenger.

"We know it is more than a game for both clubs and for both [sets of] fans," Lloris said.

"Now we have time to recover and to prepare as well as possible but that type of game you play more with passion and desire.

"It is the type of game we all want to play and we are all excited to play.

"It is going to be interesting to face Arsenal this season with a new manager.

"They have a good energy and they have had some very good results in the last few weeks so it is going to be a very good game for both teams."

Spurs go into Sunday's game third in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool and five adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Lloris believes Liverpool and Man City deserve to be considered title favourites ahead of Spurs, who he says have been hindered by the delay in getting into their new stadium.

"We are building our season step by step," Lloris said. "The main target is to keep our place in the top four.

"You need to accept the context. It is still one more season [of being] homeless. We need to deal with Wembley [for] another season. We don't know until when.

"It demands a lot of energy but we are ready to deal with that. We have no choice.

"We will see where we will be in the second part of the season, if we still have a chance or not.

"But for me, Liverpool and Man City are both favourites for the title.

"We will see because a lot of things can happen, especially during the Boxing Day. Many teams lose chances and lose points."