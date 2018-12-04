Mauricio Pochettino takes pride at how Arsenal celebrated win over Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino believes Arsenal's celebrations signify how far Tottenham have come

Mauricio Pochettino has taken pride at the way Arsenal celebrated their north London derby win over Tottenham.

The Gunners' social media accounts declared 'north London is red' following their 4-2 victory at the Emirates, also posting a picture of Harry Kane sat crestfallen on the floor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, who scored twice, used his Instagram story to capture raucous celebrations in the dressing room while Aaron Ramsay mocked Eric Dier and Sead Kolasinic crowned his team the "kings of north London".

"What that shows first of all is the respect that they have for us," the Spurs boss said.

"When the people celebrate like this, it's because people respect you and see you as a big club.

2:59 Highlights from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

"Of course, when we arrived here five years ago, the derby was a little bit... well, it's normally Arsenal always above Tottenham. But now it's like, the last two seasons we were above them, and how they celebrate, it's a derby yes,

but you start to see it was a massive win for them.

"Maybe we still not win a trophy, as the people say, but the respect in the way that we are doing the things - to get the respect is the most important thing or the first step.

"It's clear we are doing something good. That respect, I love this respect. I love it when the people celebrate when they beat you.

"I don't like it when the people don't celebrate because it's normal to beat Tottenham. That makes me feel so proud."

Despite feeling pride at Arsenal's reactions to the win, Pochettino says he prefers to keep his own celebrations private.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal's win over Tottenham

"Personally, I don't like. I don't like," he said. "Obviously if you win a trophy like I won when I was a player, it is a moment to celebrate.

"For me, this is my mentality and I don't want to say it's right or wrong, I love to celebrate in private and not make it public.

When you wake up and remember north London is RED 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BwEzhYv2L6 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 3, 2018

"I love to celebrate the things with your team-mates. If you win, of course celebrate and show the fans you are happy.

"In the end, Arsenal-Tottenham, we are 30 points each, we are in a similar position, still a lot of things to play. To be sporting enemies is a fantastic thing, but I don't want to criticise what people want to do."