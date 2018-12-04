Mauricio Pochettino says it can be difficult to control emotions in wake of Arsenal vs Spurs melee

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it can be difficult to control emotions as he assessed the melee that involved both sets of players in their 4-2 derby defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Both clubs have been charged by the FA with failing to control their players as emotions boiled over after Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier celebrated scoring an equaliser in the first half.

Pochettino says they must now wait to find out the result of the FA investigation and confirmed he has not spoken directly to Dier about the incident.

"It is difficult in that moment to control your emotions, it is not easy," he said.

"It is true I was far away and then I ran in and I was late [to the incident]. It was difficult to see what happened. We will see what is going to happen with the FA charge and investigation.

"To be honest, I didn't talk with him [Dier]. If you are Arsenal you take it in one direction, if you are the Arsenal manger, or Spurs manager or one of the players warming up, you back your player.

"It is sensible not to talk too much because now it is about what happened because now the FA will charge or not and it is under investigation."

Despite losing to north London rivals Arsenal, who moved above them into fourth place in the Premier League on goal difference after the win, Pochettino insisted he was pleased with their performance, if not the result.

"The result we are very disappointed with but I am very proud of the performance," he added.

"I am very proud with the effort of the players. We had three big games in eight days and to cope with that is so difficult.

"We can do better and I am disappointed with the result but we cannot say that the performance was not good."

Spurs now face managerless Southampton at Wembley in the Premier League on Wednesday and Pochettino paid tribute to the club that gave him his first managerial job in England.

Sky Sports News understands former RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal to take over as Southampton boss.

But former Saints goalkeeper and current member of the coaching team, Kelvin Davis, will act as interim manager against Spurs, with Pochettino keen to praise his former player.

"I care a lot for Southampton. The fans were very disappointed when we left there but the circumstances were completely different," said Pochettino.

"I have spoken with my family and I think it was one of the better periods in my life. We found some amazing people there, an amazing town and they provided us with everything to make us feel at home.

"Always my affection is going to be there with my first club in England. It had a massive impact in my life and I am so grateful to Southampton.

"I think they have the tools to lift from that situation and I always wish the best for them but tomorrow we compete and we need to win the three points.

"Kelvin Davis was my first captain, he has a great personality and is a great character, and it is so nice to face him tomorrow.

"I know his dream is to be a coach and he has the capacity and quality to be a great manager. For many reasons it is fantastic to face him, but it will be a very tough 90 minutes for both sides."