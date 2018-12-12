Harry Kane says draw at Barcelona was one of Tottenham's 'greatest nights'

1:43 Tottenham's players react to the 1-1 draw away at Barcelona which saw them qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League Tottenham's players react to the 1-1 draw away at Barcelona which saw them qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League

Harry Kane has described Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League last 16 as one of the club's greatest nights.

Spurs, who needed to match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven, looked to be heading out of the competition after Ousmane Dembele put Barca ahead after 7 minutes.

But Lucas Moura's equaliser five minutes from time, coupled with PSV's draw against Inter, meant Tottenham progressed despite picking up only one point from their opening three group games.

Lucas Moura scored a late equaliser to send Spurs through

Asked where the win ranked in terms of Spurs' greatest nights, Kane said: "Yes, it's right up there especially in the Champions League for this club.

"Of course after three games it didn't look great and people were writing us off but it showed our character and determination and we came here and played a fantastic game.

"It shows what we're capable of, we're buzzing that we're through but we want to go even further in this competition. We'll look forward to who we've got next and this will give us huge belief going forward."

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris added: "We need to enjoy it first of all and try to repeat these performances. We know it is a new competition that is going to start with two legs.

"All the players want to play in that type of game. This is how you can enjoy football at the highest level. We are still are a young team but we have ambition and we have belief and we need to carry on."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team had achieved "mission impossible" to finish as runners-up in Group B after early defeats against Inter and Barcelona and a draw at PSV.

Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld celebrate after the draw at Barcelona

Danny Rose, who played a key role for Spurs at the Nou Camp on Tuesday, believed they deserved to win.

"It's got to be up there with one of the best nights. Everybody didn't think it was possible after two or three games. We only have ourselves to blame that we left it this late. I think more than anything it's just frustrating for ourselves because we've come here, we've done really well, and we should have won comfortably."

Harry Winks added: "It's definitely up there with one of the best [nights]. To come to Barcelona and out-possess them and to create as many chances as we did, and to play as well as we did, was a fantastic night and a much deserved result".