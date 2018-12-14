Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is 'concerned' by club interest

Mauricio Pochettino has joked Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is "worried" about the reports linking him with other jobs.

The Argentine has been linked repeatedly with Real Madrid and Manchester United and his stock has increased yet further after he guided Spurs into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Pochettino, brought to north London by Levy in 2014, said, tongue in cheek, that his boss was unsettled by the speculation, not that he felt the need to put his chairman's mind at ease.

"He [didn't] laugh," he said. "I don't get bored [about reading them] but he maybe is worried, he is concerned.

"But it's normal. It's not nice for Daniel to hear all that history.

"It's like in football, when appear the sporting director or the president and say, 'No, no, no. The manager is going to be here. We trust in him.' The next game, lose the game, out!

0:36 Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is wrong to presume the Premier League title race is between only Liverpool and Manchester City Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is wrong to presume the Premier League title race is between only Liverpool and Manchester City

"If you reassure something it's because you are thinking in different [ways]. He's a worry man! That is different. He suffers."

If that was not enough for Levy, Pochettino has revealed he has been suffering sleepless nights over the delays of their new stadium.