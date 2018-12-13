Mauricio Pochettino hopes Tottenham's new stadium ready for Champions League last-16 tie

1:27 Mauricio Pochettino revealed uncertainties over whether Tottenham's last-16 Champions League home tie will be at the new stadium. Mauricio Pochettino revealed uncertainties over whether Tottenham's last-16 Champions League home tie will be at the new stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino says it would be a boost for Tottenham if their new stadium is ready to host the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the Premier League clash against Manchester United on January 13 would be played at Wembley, as the opening of the new stadium continues to meet with delays.

The Champions League resumes on February 12 - and UEFA are in talks with Spurs about which venue will stage their home leg, which is likely to be against a European heavyweight.

Pochettino is hopeful the new White Hart Lane ground will be ready, but says whether they play the home leg at their new stadium or Wembley will not be decisive in the tie.

Pochettino said: "I hope and I wish to play first leg in the new stadium. I don't know whether it will be there or not, but I hope to play there.

Spurs will play host to one of Europe's big guns in February after their midweek draw at the Nou Camp

"But I don't believe it is going to be decisive to play at one or the other stadium, the most important thing is our performance on the pitch.

"It would be a massive boost for players and staff to play at the new stadium - but the motivation will be there too, if we play at Wembley."

While thrilled to be continuing their Champions League campaign, Pochettino does not think it will necessarily prompt a dash into the January transfer market.

"The impact is massive in all the aspects," he said. "But what happens in January, we will see, we are always open to improve.

"I think it is a fantastic achievement for the club."

Spurs secured qualification thanks to a 1-1 draw at Barcelona and this weekend they face a different challenge when Burnley visit on Saturday.

Pochettino said: "I am as motivated to play against Burnley as previous games - to try and reduce the distance with (leaders) Liverpool and Manchester City.

"We are playing for three very important points. To be in the Premier League top four, for me it is a massive motivation and it is going to be a tough game.

"But we need to try and find a way to approach the game in the best condition."