UEFA 'in close contact' with Tottenham regarding Champions League last-16 venue

UEFA are in talks with Tottenham about where they will stage the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Spurs have played all their home group matches at Wembley but their new stadium may be ready for use by the time the Champions League resumes in mid-February.

However, if the stadium is not ready by then, UEFA may not allow Spurs to switch grounds during the knock-out stages, and Spurs have now confirmed that the new ground will not be ready to host Manchester United on January 13.

The Champions League draw for the last-16 is in Nyon on Monday - and Spurs would usually be expected to be able to confirm the stadium they plan to use at that stage.

Spurs are through to the Champions League last 16 after their 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday

But it seems UEFA are willing to be flexible and they said in a statement: "UEFA is in close contact with Tottenham Hotspur FC regarding this matter.

"A decision will be taken in due course and in any case before February 2019."

UEFA rules say clubs must play their Champions League matches at the same venue - but the definition of venue extends to the city the club plays in.

Article 24.05 of UEFA's Champions League regulations reads: "In principle, a club must play all its matches in the competition at one and the same venue.

"As of the play-offs, the venue can be changed only based on a UEFA decision.

"A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city, within the territory of its association."