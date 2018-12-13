Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's title hopes are perceived differently

Pochettino is unhappy some people do not consider Spurs as title contenders

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is unhappy that the Premier League title race is perceived as only being between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool lead the way on 42 points, a point clear of Manchester City - but Spurs are just five points back, having made one of their best-ever starts to a Premier League campaign.

And, fresh from dramatically securing a place in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, Spurs will be looking for a 13th Premier League win of the season when Burnley visit on Saturday.

Asked if his side are in the title hunt, Pochettino said: "We are there, we are in a good position, but the perception is different.

2:01 Spurs beat Leicester last weekend to keep tabs on the Premier League leaders Spurs beat Leicester last weekend to keep tabs on the Premier League leaders

"When you talk about the perception from the people or from the media, it is Manchester City and Liverpool - and not us.

"I am not happy with the perception, when they are not assessing it in the right way.

"I think when you assess different clubs, normally, it is Liverpool and Manchester City, Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, who will be involved in the race for the title - but not Tottenham.

"But of course we are there, because we compete in a very good way, because our performances have been fantastic - and the perception is different."

Pochettino's sterling work is not going unnoticed, because the manager is regularly linked with a possible move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Asked if he was bored of talking about such rumours, Pochettino added: "This type of news - I prefer it to the newspapers talking about upset people, or how Tottenham is going to sack me, or that we are in a difficult situation.

"If I need to choose one situation, I choose this one. I am not bored, of course!"

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month