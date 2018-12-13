Tottenham vs Burnley preview: Davinson Sanchez could return

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has not played since November 6

Tottenham could welcome back several first-team regulars when they host Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.

Kieran Trippier, Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier will be assessed and might be in contention to return against the Clarets.

Despite all the recent absentees, Spurs' form has been strong over the last month. They have won eight of their last 10 matches and drew at Barcelona on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Spurs are third in the Premier League, five points behind second-placed Manchester City and six behind leaders Liverpool, who play Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "I am more motivated to play against Burnley than the previous games because we can reduce the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City.

1:27 Mauricio Pochettino revealed uncertainties over whether Tottenham's last-16 Champions League home tie will be at the new stadium Mauricio Pochettino revealed uncertainties over whether Tottenham's last-16 Champions League home tie will be at the new stadium

"To be up there is a massive motivation and I hope we all feel the same."

Burnley ended a two-month winless run with a 1-0 victory over Brighton last weekend.

They are 17th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

0:38 Burnley winger Aaron Lennon says he cannot believe racist incidents are still happening in 2018 Burnley winger Aaron Lennon says he cannot believe racist incidents are still happening in 2018

Team news

Spurs could welcome back Trippier, Foyth, Sanchez and Aurier, while Jan Vertonghen returns from suspension.

However, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama are likely to miss the game.

Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are both doubts for Burnley.

Opta stats

Spurs have lost just one of their eight games against Burnley in the Premier League (W5 D2), with that lone defeat coming back in May 2010 (2-4 defeat under Harry Redknapp).

Burnley are looking for their first away win against Spurs in any competition since January 1983 (4-1 in the League Cup quarter-final).

Just 33 per cent of Tottenham's Premier League points this season have been won in home games (12/36) - the lowest ratio in the division.

Tottenham have lost two of their last five Premier League home games, as many defeats as they had in their previous 39 at home in the competition (W31 D6 L2).

Burnley have picked up just six points from their last 30 available away from home in the Premier League (W1 D3 L6).

None of Tottenham's 16 Premier League games this season have ended in a draw - only Bolton Wanderers in 2011-12 (18) and Manchester United in 2012-13 (17) have had a longer run without a draw from the start of a Premier League campaign.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Burnley, including a hat-trick in the most recent of those (3-0 in December 2017).

Merson's prediction

Tottenham win this. They got a great result against Barcelona in midweek and there's a better feeling around the club after that north London derby defeat.

I watched Burnley in midweek beat Brighton 1-0; that was the Burnley I know. They made it really difficult, looked hard to beat, and Brighton knew they were in for a really difficult afternoon. That's the Burnley that got where they were last season.

They may play like that again at Wembley, but Spurs will have more quality.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

