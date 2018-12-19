Arsenal hunt bottle thrower after Dele Alli hit at Emirates

0:34 Dele Alli was hit on the head by a bottle at the Emirates Dele Alli was hit on the head by a bottle at the Emirates

Arsenal are analysing CCTV in a bid to identify who threw the bottle at Dele Alli during Tottenham's 2-0 win at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The England international was struck on the side of the head in the 73rd minute by the missile thrown from the stands on the touchline.

He then gestured the 2-0 scoreline to the crowd, before being led away by Spurs captain Harry Kane.

It earned revenge for Tottenham's 4-2 Premier League defeat to the Gunners just 17 days earlier, when a Spurs fan was arrested for throwing a banana skin at Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Alli appeared unfazed by the incident, saying it made his goal "sweeter".

On Twitter after the game, Alli posted an image of him gesturing the scoreline to the home fans.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with taking over at Manchester United on a permanent basis at the end of the season, called on Arsenal to find the culprit.

"It was lucky that it wasn't a big issue," the Argentine said. "For me, okay we play a derby and we hate each other in a good way but that is in a bad way when you go to damage some people or an opponent.

"I cannot talk in general because only one stupid person made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans, like I respect the professionals from Arsenal and I respect our fans.

"For one you cannot talk about everyone. I hope that Arsenal take responsibility and through the camera they can identify because it wasn't a problem but it can happen to be a big problem."

The Metropolitan Police revealed to Sky Sports News on Wednesday night that seven arrests were made at the game for public order offences.

Tottenham will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Manchester City hosting Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion in the other tie.