Heung-Min Son called up to South Korea's Asian Cup squad

Heung-Min Son will represent South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has been called up to the South Korea squad for the AFC Asian Cup in January.

The tournament takes place in United Arab Emirates and will feature 24 countries from across Asia from January 5 until February 1.

South Korea are in Group C for the competition alongside China, Philippines and Kyrgyzstan.

Son will join up with the squad following Spurs' game against Manchester United on Sunday, January 13 - live on Sky Sports - in time for their final group match against China.

4:48 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham

If the Taegeuk Warriors make it through to the final, Son could also miss Premier League games against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle, as well as the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's side set up a last-four clash against Chelsea after they beat north London rivals Arsenal 2-0 on Wednesday night, with Son scoring the opening goal at the Emirates.