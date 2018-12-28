Heung-Min Son says 'unlucky' Tottenham deserve silverware

1:28 Tottenham's in-form striker Heung-Min Son says Spurs deserve to win silverware this season - and the players believe they can lift the Premier League title. Tottenham's in-form striker Heung-Min Son says Spurs deserve to win silverware this season - and the players believe they can lift the Premier League title.

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham deserve to win silverware this season - and the players believe they can lift the Premier League title.

Son, the player Harry Kane recently described as "the happiest at the club", is enjoying a great spell, and scored twice in Spurs' 5-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Boxing Day which moved them up to second in the table.

The South Korean - who has now scored 10 goals in his last 10 games - believes all Tottenham need is a change in fortune to land their first silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

2:58 Highlights from Tottenham's 5-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 5-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"We are just a bit unlucky for me, to be honest," he said. "We are close all the time.

"People are thinking 'ahhh it's Spurs', but we believe, always this team believe in the title, but sometimes you just have to have luck, with a long season.

"We can win, we deserve to win. The players deserve to win something.

"Of course the pressure is going to be big [to win the title] but we have to just enjoy and bring positive energy, this is the most important.

"We are second in the table but still actually no-one speaks about us, they talk about Man City and Liverpool.

"We are going our own way, it doesn't matter. People talking about us or not, it doesn't matter, we are just focusing on ourselves. We are going our way, and it's a positive way.

"Football is about surprise. People never talk about Man City, they are going to lose, but they lost two in a row. That's football.

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League.

"The season is long if we keep on picking up points we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

It is clear to see why Kane was so outspoken about Son's positivity around the training ground.

"I'm just happy because I'm playing football, the best job in the world," said Son.

"It was my dream to play in the Premier League, so I'm living my dream, so why shouldn't I be smiling. I'm the happiest guy in the world and the luckiest guy in the world."