Tottenham vs Wolves preview: Dele Alli remains a doubt

Spurs hope to have Dele Alli available to face Wolves

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will assess Dele Alli in the run-up to Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Wembley.

The England international missed Boxing Day's 5-0 win over Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury picked up at Everton and will be monitored after training on Friday.

The north London club will be looking to put pressure on leaders Liverpool - who currently hold a six-point lead at the halfway stage of the season - ahead of their game at home to fifth-placed Arsenal later on Saturday.

0:59

However, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no intention of parking the bus at Wembley, despite Tottenham's goal-scoring form.

Spurs have rattled in 11 goals in their last two matches, thumping Everton 6-2 on Sunday before hitting five without reply against the Cherries.

Facing Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen and co currently looks a fearsome prospect for any side, let alone one only promoted last season.

But Portuguese coach Nuno insists he will not ditch his preferred style of play in a bid to stifle Spurs.

"We've played already many games against top teams where we have shown that we don't change our identity," he said.

3:09

"We are trying to build something, so when you try to build you do not look at the game like, 'What is the best way to get a result?' No, it's what is the best way for you to compete against these teams?

"If you have to defend and have less of the ball it does not mean that you are not trying to win the game.

"We've shown in previous games that we attack, we have shots on goals against heavy teams, even so the building process goes this way so the way we approach against Tottenham is going to be the same.

"We're going to look at Tottenham and see the best we can do in the game."

Wolves lie 10th following their 1-1 draw at Fulham, where Romain Saiss cancelled out Ryan Sessegnon's goal to rescue a point.

Team news

Tottenham will assess Alli (hamstring) in the run-up to kick-off, although right-back Serge Aurier has returned to full training after a groin injury.

Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele all miss out.

As for Wolves, the visitors will still be without Portugal midfielder Diogo Jota due to a hamstring problem.

1:28

Opta stats

This will be the 10th Premier League meeting between these two teams, with Spurs winning five of the nine previous games (D2 L2)

Wolves are winless in five Premier League games against Spurs (D2 L3), since recording a 1-0 win at Molineux in February 2010

Tottenham have been defeated in just one of their last 12 home games against Wolves in all competitions (W7 D4) - losing 0-1 in December 2009

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League matches versus newly promoted teams (W36 D3), since losing 0-1 versus QPR in April 2012

Tottenham have scored at least five goals in their last two Premier League games, beating Everton 6-2 and Bournemouth 5-0. They've never previously scored 5+ goals in three consecutive top-flight games

None of Tottenham's 19 league games this season have been drawn. The last team to not draw any of their opening 20 games in a top-flight season were Burnley in 1953-54 (first 27)

Merson's prediction

Wolves were fortunate the other day at Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic ran them ragged, so I dread to think what Harry Kane will do to them. I think there will be more goals for Spurs here - I cannot see how Wolves will live with them.

Spurs are a very, very good team and it has just clicked. They are one of the teams who are just going out and playing at the moment, expressing themselves and are full of confidence. More of the same I think.

PAUL PREDICTS: 4-1 (20/1 with Sky Bet)