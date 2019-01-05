Dele Alli says Tottenham got 'carried away' before Wolves defeat

Dele Alli says Tottenham cannot afford to take their 'foot off the gas' if they are to challenge for honours this season

Dele Alli believes Tottenham were guilty of getting "carried away" after briefly moving second in the Premier League at the end of 2018.

Spurs overtook Manchester City on Boxing Day with a 5-0 win over Bournemouth to move to within six points of league leaders Liverpool.

However, three days later Tottenham's title aspirations were dealt a hammer blow when Wolves came from behind to win 3-1 at Wembley.

When asked what Mauricio Pochettino told his players after the defeat, Alli said: "I don't think he needed to say too much, to be honest. As players we were disappointed.

"We had been in great form before that and maybe we got a little bit carried away with ourselves.

"They're a fantastic team and maybe we just thought we would win the game (against Wolves), but you can't do that if you want to win things and be a top, top team.

Spurs suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat to Wolves in their final game of 2018

"You have to be clinical and ruthless in every game and you can't afford to take your foot off the gas and we all had a look at ourselves after and we know we can't let that happen."

Spurs bounced back from the Wolves defeat with a 3-0 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day, before Alli captained the side to a 7-0 win away at Tranmere Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

"With the games coming so quickly, it's a good thing when you lose a game to have a game a few days after because all you want to do is get back out there and make things right," said Alli.

"You can't afford to dwell on it or let it knock your confidence because that's when things can take a turn for the worse.

Tottenham bounced back with wins over Cardiff and Tranmere

"You've got to turn over quickly and make sure you're switched on for the next game."

Tottenham next face Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, and Pochettino could be tempted into rotating his squad with Spurs still fighting on four fronts this season.

"Some people maybe expect you to prioritise different things, but I believe we've got a strong squad" Alli said. "Players who work hard in the gym and on the training field to make sure we're fully fit and the manager makes changes.

"I think he's very good at that and as players we want to play every game anyway, we want to be in every competition so all we can do is make sure we recover properly after games, mentally and physically, make sure you prepare for every game and be ready to play.

Dele Alli believes Spurs have enough strength in depth to challenge on four fronts

"And if not, you've got to be honest and say you're not ready or, if you've got a little knock, you don't want to keep fighting through things and make things worse because the last thing you need is injuries.

"So we've just got to make sure everyone is on it and keep up the consistency because that's the big thing.

"When you're going into different competitions, you can't take your foot of the gas, but you've got to be consistent and keep up your top level."