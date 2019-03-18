Mauricio Pochettino 'very happy' at Tottenham

0:41 Mauricio Pochettino says he is happy at Tottenham and is pleased his side have been challenging for silverware this season Mauricio Pochettino says he is happy at Tottenham and is pleased his side have been challenging for silverware this season

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "very happy" at Tottenham but adds he does not think "very long term" over his future.

The 47-year-old signed a five-year contract at Tottenham ten months ago and says he would not have done so if he was not committed to the club.

Pochettino was linked with the Real Madrid job before Zinedine Zidane was reappointed at the Bernabeu, and the Argentine was tipped for the Manchester United job when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed caretaker manager.

He said: "I am very happy at Tottenham. I have four more years on my contract. Maybe 99 per cent of my colleagues have a different mindset.

Pochettino was one of the favourites for the Real Madrid job before Zinedine Zidane was reappointed

"I enjoy it day by day and whatever happens tomorrow will be a consequence of today. But I don't look at things too far ahead or think very long term. When I signed my contract I did it because I was happy."

Pochettino has led Tottenham to third in the Premier League after 30 matches and they have reached the last eight of the Champions League, despite not signing any players in the last two transfer windows.

But the Spurs boss believes his club are over-achieving.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League and are into the last eight of the Champions League

He added: "Nobody thought that Tottenham would be in the fight to win titles this year, following the investment made by other clubs to enhance the quality of their teams. Clubs that are in need of winning titles.

"Tottenham are different. But despite everything we are still here in the fight, because of our own merit. We hope to finish well this year."

Tottenham are set to move into their new stadium on April 3

Tottenham travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in their next match on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports Premier League, before taking on Crystal Palace at their new stadium on Wednesday April 3.

The following week, Tottenham take on Manchester City in the first of their two-legged Champions League quarter-final.