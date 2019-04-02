Harry Kane ready for 'electric' atmosphere at Tottenham stadium opening

3:26 Harry Kane is expecting a special atmosphere on Wednesday night when Tottenham play their first match at the new stadium Harry Kane is expecting a special atmosphere on Wednesday night when Tottenham play their first match at the new stadium

Harry Kane says it will be a dream to walk out for the first time at Tottenham's new stadium - and expects an "electric" atmosphere at the eagerly-anticipated opening.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will finally get the chance to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

Hugo Lloris will lead the club out at their new stadium against Roy Hodgson's side as Spurs seek to arrest a worrying slide in form that has seen them lose their last four away league games.

Two months ago, Tottenham were 10 points clear of Arsenal, but a win will be required against Palace for Tottenham to move back above their North London rivals.

Kane has a superb record for Tottenham in London derbies, scoring 27 goals in 42 games against sides from the capital - and adding to that record on a landmark night for the club would be extra special.

"I'm just excited for tomorrow now," Kane told Sky Sports. "We trained here last week and to have that feeling of being back here is special. It's been a long while. The send-off at White Hart Lane was emotional but now we are here and I know the atmosphere is going to be electric.

"Walking out of that tunnel and into the new stadium is going to be a dream. Most importantly we have to get the right result but it's going to be a special occasion.

"I said it last week when we were training, there are little bits that catch your eye and you think 'wow - that was the old White Hart Lane'. It's obviously built on where the old one was and there were a lot of good memories there. It's down to us to make some new ones.

"It's definitely up there [with the best stadiums in the world]. When you look around it and take in the surroundings, it's brand new which definitely helps. We've got to try to make it an historic stadium by getting some trophies."

Spurs' new stadium in numbers 62,062 - Capacity, the biggest club ground in London and second in PL

17,500 - Seats in the South Stand, the UK's largest single-tier structure

65 - Food and drink outlets in the concourses

25 - minutes to switch to artificial NFL surface

1 - Microbrewery inside the stadium, the first of its kind

0 - Plastic straws as the club phase out single-use plastic

Spurs' return home to their 62,062-seater stadium could not have come at a better time as their season has hit the buffers in recent weeks.

They have taken just one point from their past five Premier League games, which has seen them not only drop out of the title race but also put their top-four place in serious peril.

"It's disappointing of course," Kane added. "We didn't want it to happen but it's happened. We've got seven games to turn it around.

"We're not too focused on Arsenal, we are focused on trying to get Champions League and there's still Chelsea and Manchester United there, too. We've got to focus on ourselves. We have seven games and we feel we can win them all. That's what we've got to try and do.

"It's hard to say [what the recent run is down to]. It started against Burnley and since then we've had tough games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool at the weekend. Obviously the disappointing ones were against Burnley and Southampton but that's part of football.

"It's a dip at the end of the season that you don't really want but we've still got seven games left. We're still in a good place and we're still in the top four so it's down to us to finish strong."

Palace will hope to upset the 60,000 Spurs supporters with a victory, as they attempt to extend the gap to the bottom three to 11 points.

But after two successful test events, Kane is confident that the new home will be graced by Champions League football next term.

"I think it will [give everyone a boost]," he said. "We've got seven games left and five of them are here at home. There's a real chance for us to push for that Champions League spot.

"We are still there at the moment and then there's the Champions League as well. That's a massive competition for us. It's right that we are here and we can have a big push until the end of the season.

"There's no hiding from it. We know it's going to be massive, especially with the new stadium now. We want to be playing Champions League football here next year as well.

"That's the Premier League. Little slips ups and you are back amongst it. It's not just Arsenal, you have Manchester United and Chelsea right behind us as well.

"It's going to be a tough run-in but we feel capable of winning the majority of our games and we'll see where we are at the end of the season."