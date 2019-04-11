UEFA charges Tottenham over pitch invader against Manchester City

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino confronted the pitch invader on Tuesday evening

Tottenham have been charged by UEFA after a fan invaded the pitch during their 1-0 Champions League home win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA launched an investigation after a man dressed in black ran on the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and confronted City defender Fabian Delph before being escorted away by a steward.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino took to the field to try and intervene, while referee Bjorn Kuipers prevented Christian Eriksen from getting involved.

The supporter has been banned by Tottenham, Sky Sports News understands.

The case will be heard on May 16 by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body.

Dutch side Ajax also face UEFA charges of crowd disturbances and fans throwing objects after their quarter-final first leg 1-1 draw against Juventus in Amsterdam.

A fan got close to Cristiano Ronaldo on the field as the Juventus star celebrated his 45th-minute goal to open the scoring.