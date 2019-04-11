Tottenham confirm Harry Kane has suffered ankle ligament damage

Harry Kane suffered the injury during a challenge with Manchester City full-back Fabian Delph

Harry Kane sustained 'significant' ligament damage to his left ankle during Tottenham's victory over Manchester City, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Kane was forced off after his own tackle on City full-back Fabian Delph resulted in the damage to the same ankle he had injured earlier this season.

Tottenham have yet to provide a timeline for a possible return for the England captain, but confirmed he would continue to be assessed by the club's medical staff over the coming week.

More to follow...