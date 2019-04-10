Harry Kane 'gutted' amid fears he could miss rest of Tottenham's season through injury

Harry Kane says he is "gutted" amid fears he could miss the rest of the season after suffering another ankle injury during Tottenham's win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The England captain was hurt in a challenge with City left-back Fabian Delph early in the second half of Spurs' Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory.

The two players clashed on the touchline in front of the dugouts, with Delph winning the ball, but standing on Kane's left ankle as he followed through with the kick.

Kane, who exited the stadium on crutches, left the field immediately after suffering the injury and had to be helped down the tunnel by members of Spurs' medical team.

He tweeted from his official Twitter account on Wednesday: "Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS #UCL"

Kane, who hurt the same ankle against Manchester United on January 13, an injury that kept him out for over a month, will be assessed in the coming days.

However, the full extent of the damage to the forward will not be known until the swelling has gone down around his ankle.

Tottenham with and without Kane since January 20 In all competitions Won Drawn Lost With Kane 3 1 4 Without Kane 5 0 2

Asked after the 1-0 win whether he feels Kane could miss the rest of the season, Mauricio Pochettino said: "Yes. We need to check tomorrow, but it looks the same, a similar issue (to that he suffered against United).

"I'm very sad, very disappointed, and it's going to be tough for the rest of the season.

Fabian Delph stood on Kane's ankle as the pair challenged for the ball

"We hope it's not a big issue but there's not much time to recover. He's twisted his ankle and we will see how he reacts in the next few hours."

Kane looks set to miss a number of key fixtures

Spurs are in the midst of a pivotal run of fixtures as they battle for a place in the top four of the Premier League and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After Tuesday's home leg against City, Tottenham entertain already-relegated Huddersfield in the league on Saturday lunchtime - a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League - before they travel to the Etihad for the second leg next Wednesday night and then face City again in the league in Manchester three days later.

Stuart Pearce and Danny Murphy reacted to Kane's injury on The Debate - but maintained that Pochettino's side can progress without him.

"Despite Kane's injury they'll be quietly confident - Tottenham have something to hang onto and still have pace on the break to catch City out," Murphy said.

"Losing your best players is always a blow and Pochettino's reaction to the challenge suggests it is a big blow for Tottenham," added Pearce. "But when Kane doesn't play it gives Son the licence to run behind and you always need someone to run behind like he does."

