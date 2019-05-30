Christian Eriksen says Tottenham can change club's image with Champions League win

0:22 Tottenham will change the way people think about the club by winning the Champions League, says Christian Eriksen Tottenham will change the way people think about the club by winning the Champions League, says Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen believes winning the Champions League would transform the public perception of Tottenham.

Victory over Liverpool on Saturday would make Spurs champions of Europe for the first time and see them lift a first trophy in 11 years.

Before the last-gasp victory over Ajax they had lost their three previous semi-finals under Mauricio Pochettino, the last an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat by Chelsea in this season's Carabao Cup.

But just two months after moving into a new £1billion stadium, the Champions League final presents an opportunity for Spurs to write a new chapter.

"If you look from a historical point of view where Tottenham have been before, how many trophies they won before, it's new," said Eriksen.

It would change how people think about us players at Spurs Christian Eriksen

Pochettino has warned Spurs' board they will not be able to repeat their success unless they change the strategy at the club, with Lucas Moura the last player signed back in January 2018.

Eriksen's future remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in 2020 and speculation linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

The midfielder believes he and his team-mates will earn new-found respect if they can win the trophy.

"It's something that would change the club, how people look at the club," he added.

"It would change how people think about us players at Spurs - that we're not going to 'do a Spurs' or whatever they call it.

"It's something as a player you go for the moment and hope it falls our way."