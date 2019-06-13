Tottenham fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Tottenham will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a home match against newly promoted Aston Villa on August 10, live on Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who finished fourth last season, then travel to champions Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad the following week.

The first north London derby of the season follows just two weeks later on August 31 at the Emirates.

December could potentially be a tricky month for Spurs, with visits to Manchester United and Wolves preceding a home fixture against Chelsea. Tottenham then host Brighton on Boxing Day.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

They kick off 2020 with a trip to Southampton on New Year's Day and host Arsenal in the second north London derby of the season on April 25.

Tottenham will finish the season on May 17 away to Crystal Palace.

August

10: Aston Villa (h)

17: Manchester City (a)

24: Newcastle United (h)

31: Arsenal (a)

September

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Leicester City (a)

28: Southampton (h)

October

5: Brighton (a)

19: Watford (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

November

2: Everton (a)

9: Sheffield United (h)

23: West Ham United (a)

30: Bournemouth (h)

December

3: Manchester United (a)

7: Burnley (h)

14: Wolves (a)

21: Chelsea (h)

26: Brighton (h)

28: Norwich City (a)

January

1: Southampton (a)

11: Liverpool (h)

18: Watford (a)

22: Norwich City (h)

February

1: Manchester City (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

22: Chelsea (a)

29: Wolves (h)

March

7: Burnley (a)

14: Manchester United (h)

21: West Ham United (h)

April

4: Sheffield United (a)

11: Everton (h)

18: Bournemouth (a)

25: Arsenal (h)

May

2: Newcastle United (a)

9: Leicester City (h)

17: Crystal Palace (a)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here