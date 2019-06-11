Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

George Marsh signs new Tottenham deal until 2021

Last Updated: 11/06/19 4:07pm

George Marsh has committed his future to Spurs
George Marsh has committed his future to Spurs

Tottenham midfielder George Marsh has signed a new contract with the club until 2021.

Marsh is a regular in Spurs' U23s side and made his senior team debut in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in the USA, where he featured in the games against Roma and AC Milan.

Also See:

The 20-year-old - described by Tottenham as a "tough-tackling midfielder" - also featured in the 7-0 thrashing of Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Marsh also played in all four of Tottenham U23s games in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Sky Sports Racing Selector

Select 7 winners for your chance to win £1,000

Trending

©2019 Sky UK