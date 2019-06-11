George Marsh signs new Tottenham deal until 2021

George Marsh has committed his future to Spurs

Tottenham midfielder George Marsh has signed a new contract with the club until 2021.

Marsh is a regular in Spurs' U23s side and made his senior team debut in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in the USA, where he featured in the games against Roma and AC Milan.

The 20-year-old - described by Tottenham as a "tough-tackling midfielder" - also featured in the 7-0 thrashing of Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Marsh also played in all four of Tottenham U23s games in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.