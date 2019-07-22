Toby Alderweireld expects to be Tottenham player for 2019-20 season

Toby Alderweireld captained Tottenham in their friendly against Juventus

Toby Alderweireld says he expects to be playing for Tottenham this season as the clock ticks down on his transfer clause.

The £25m release clause in his Spurs deal expires this Thursday and the Belgian has been of interest to Roma.

But after being made captain for Spurs' 3-2 friendly win over Juventus, he said: "Yes (I expect to still be a Tottenham player at the start of the season).

"That's my focus in football. Everything can go quick but all I'm doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season.

"I think the manager knows I am committed to the club and the team, but you never know in football. Against Juventus I was captain - so that shows the manager has trust in me and I'm showing the right attitude.

"Again, it (a club triggering the clause) can happen but my focus is on Spurs and in my head I will be playing for Spurs.

"I try to deliver the job I need to do - I'm happy and that's it. I try to come back fit. Of course, everyone has had a good holiday but like [against Juventus] we showed, we are where we want to be at the moment."

