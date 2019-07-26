Tottenham's opening bid for Paulo Dybala rejected - European Paper Talk

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Tottenham

With the 2019/20 Premier League season set to begin in just two weeks time is running out for English clubs to get their transfer deals over the line.

European sides have until the end of August to buy and sell players, however, so the rumour mill will continue to turn for a while yet. With that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Tottenham have had an opening offer of £45m for Paulo Dybala turned down by Juventus. The Serie A champions have set an asking price closer to £80m for the Argentine star. (La Stampa)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito will allow Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to leave the club this summer. "It's normal a player has aspirations of wanting to play for a great club," he said. "Should a player come to me like a son I'd find it hard to deprive them of that opportunity." (Leggo)

The Serbian's agent is already in London to hold talks with the United, who will move for a midfielder if Paul Pogba pushes through a transfer to Real Madrid or Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have drawn up strategies to sign one of Federico Chiesa, Mauro Icardi or Paul Pogba before the transfer window closes. (Tuttosport)

Juventus have opted against selling Merih Demiral this summer. The centre-back was linked with a £35m move to Manchester United just weeks after he joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo for £16m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves face competition from Fiorentina and Valencia as they try to secure the signing of Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, who played just 17 times for the Serie A champions last term. (Sky Italia)

Monaco forward Keita Balde Diao will be targeted by AC Milan if the club fail to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid. The Rossoneri's plans to bring Correa to San Siro were halted when Monaco cancelled a deal to sign for Andre Silva. (Sky Italia)

Spain

Real Madrid's pursuit of Paul Pogba may be aided by his older brother Mathias, who hopes to sign with Spanish fourth-tier Spanish side CD Manchego Ciudad Real, a club located just 90 minutes away from the Spanish capital. (AS)

Barcelona have set an asking price of £107m for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Catalans have so far paid the Reds £120m in the deal which took him from Anfield to the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will allow Lionel Messi to decide when talks over a new contract begin. The Argentine's current deal expires in 2021 and the La Liga champions are prepared to hand him a 'lifetime contract' to ensure he retires with the club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ivan Rakitic expects to leave Barcelona this summer after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong. Inter are the frontrunners to sign the Croatian but Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the 31-year-old. (Sport)

Sevilla will launch a move for Milan winger Suso. The former Liverpool youngster has a £36m release in his contract for clubs outside of Europe. (Marca)

Milan, Napoli and Roma are all interested in Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yeddar, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. A fee of £35m will be enough to sign the French international. (Estadio Deportivo)

Real Betis will move for Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik if the Serie A club sign either Nicolas Pepe or Mauro Icardi. "Milik is a player that interests us, we're looking for a striker with his characteristics," Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan revealed. (Estadio Deportivo)

France

Paris Saint-Germain will pay Everton close to £30m for Idrissa Gueye, who turned down a later approach from Manchester United to sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions. (L'Equipe)

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in St Etienne midfielder Yann M'Vila and both are expected to make a move for the former Sunderland loanee before the transfer window closes on August 8. (L'Equipe)

Napoli may be in talks with Nicolas Pepe over a move to the Stadio San Paolo but Manchester United and Inter have also agreed a fee in the region of £70m for the Lille winger. (Voix du Nord)

Schalke have made an offer for Paris FC forward Silas Wamangituka, a Celtic target earlier this summer. (Le10Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic started talks with Manchester City over a deal for Leroy Sane while on the club's tour of the United States. The Bundesliga giants are expected to intensify their interest in the coming days. (Bild)

