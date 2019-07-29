Danny Rose in Tottenham squad for Audi Cup

Danny Rose has been included in the Spurs squad for the Audi Cup

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has been named in the Tottenham squad for the Audi Cup, despite not being in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for next season.

The 29-year-old was not included in the Tottenham squad which travelled to Singapore and Shanghai for the International Champions Cup in order to 'explore' a move away from the club.

But Pochettino has included Rose in his squad for the Audi Cup, where Spurs will face Real Madrid on Tuesday and either Bayern Munich or Fenerbache on Wednesday.

The England defender wants to fight for a first-team place next season - but will consider leaving North London if a sufficiently attractive opportunity comes along.

Rose could be the second Spurs full-back to leave this summer after Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in a £21.7m deal.

1:10 Anton Toloui discusses whether Tottenham should bring in Ryan Sessegnon to replace Danny Rose on Good Morning Transfers Anton Toloui discusses whether Tottenham should bring in Ryan Sessegnon to replace Danny Rose on Good Morning Transfers

Serge Aurier is not in the squad after undergoing surgery to a hand injury suffered on international duty with the Ivory Coast during their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Eric Dier and Ben Davies are both continuing their rehabilitation following surgery, while Victor Wanyama has a slight knee problem so will remain in Enfield to be assessed.