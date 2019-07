Gareth Bale's move from Real Madrid to Jiangsu Suning off

Gareth Bale has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale’s proposed transfer to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through, Sky Sports News understands.

Bale's camp were in talks over a deal which would have seen the Wales forward earn £1m-a-week, but it is now understood he will not move to China before their window closes on Wednesday.

