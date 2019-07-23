Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid on a 'makeshift' loan deal, says agent Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale trained with his Real Madrid team-mates yesterday ahead of the game against Arsenal

Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid on loan this summer, his agent Jonathan Barnett has told Sky Sports News.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane with the Real Madrid coach claiming the forward was 'very close' to leaving over the weekend.

However, Barnett claims if any deal is to be done, it will have to be a permanent one and nothing "makeshift".

"There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club," Barnett said.

"Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club."

1:56 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Gareth Bale's future, after Zinedine Zidane confirmed Real Madrid are trying to sell the Wales forward The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Gareth Bale's future, after Zinedine Zidane confirmed Real Madrid are trying to sell the Wales forward

With the Wales international unlikely to agree to a significant pay cut, the list of clubs who could afford to land Bale on a permanent deal is decreasing by the day.

Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan are understood to be keen on bringing him to the Chinese Super League - but will be aware the transfer window in China closes in just eight days' time.

Another hurdle any Chinese side also has to overcome is the fact clubs pay 100 per cent transfer tax on foreign signings, meaning they effectively have to pay double with proceeds from the transfer tax going towards youth development in the country.

"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and for now he's staying as a Real Madrid player," added Barnett.

"If something comes along that suits us, then things could change and he could be gone in a day or a week. Or he could still be a Real player in three years when his contract ends."

Bale trained with his Real Madrid team-mates on Monday ahead of Wednesday's game against Arsenal.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.