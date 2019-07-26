Gareth Bale's representatives in talks with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning

Gareth Bale may be set for a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning where he could earn £1m a week

Gareth Bale's representatives are in talks with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning about a deal which could see the Welshman earn £1m a week.

Sky Sports News understands negotiations are progressing and there is still some work to do, but Jiangsu Suning are increasingly confident they can convince Bale to sign.

The 30-year-old has been told he can leave Real Madrid, even though he has three years left on his £600,000-a-week contract.

However, any deal will have to be concluded by Wednesday as that is when the Chinese window closes.

Another hurdle is that all Chinese clubs have to pay 100 per cent transfer tax on foreign signings, meaning Jiangsu Suning will effectively have to pay double to secure Bale's services.

All proceeds from this transfer tax then go towards youth development in the country.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett also told SSN earlier this week that the Welshman would not leave the Santiago Bernabeu in a "makeshift" loan deal.

And with the former Tottenham star unlikely to agree to a significant pay cut, the list of clubs who could afford to land Bale on a permanent deal is decreasing by the day, with China being one of the only viable options remaining.

'Biggest ever Chinese football transfer'

Former Shanghai SIPG director Mads Davidsen believes any deal for Bale to Jiangsu would be the biggest transfer in the history of Chinese football.

"There is no doubt that [if the deal happens], he would be the biggest player ever in China," he added.

"I was still at Shanghai SIPG when we bought Hulk from Zenit St Petersburg and then later Oscar from Chelsea.

"We were among the biggest transfers ever in Chinese history but now it seems Bale would be. Not only in branding and reputation-wise, but also his level. He would be a massive attraction for football in China."

