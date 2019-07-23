Gareth Bale to Jiangsu Suning from Real Madrid a 'realistic' deal

2:50 Gareth Bale could move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, according to former Shanghai SIPG director Mads Davidsen Gareth Bale could move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, according to former Shanghai SIPG director Mads Davidsen

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning is a "realistic" destination for Gareth Bale this summer, according to former Shanghai SIPG director Mads Davidsen.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane with the Real Madrid coach claiming the forward was "very close" to leaving over the weekend.

The player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports News that the Welshman would not leave the Santiago Bernabeu in a "makeshift" loan deal.

Speaking to The Transfer Show, Davidsen said: "I think it is Jiangsu Suning that is the most realistic club for Gareth Bale for several reasons, but one of the most important reasons is that it is a private owned club in China.

"Therefore they can do pretty much whatever they want financially.

"When I speak to my network in China I am told that it is definitly realistic. They are seeing if it is possible. There are many things to come together and it is always difficult to pull off a transfer of this size - I have been involved in a few myself.

"Different coaches need to speak to each other. There are different languages and different negotiating cultures.

"There is also how you organise the payments and the salaries. It's a complicated process but I hear from my network that this can happen."

'Biggest ever Chinese football transfer'

Davidsen, who spent seven years working at Shanghai SIPG, believes any deal for Bale to the Jiangsu would be the biggest transfer in the history of Chinese football.

"There is no doubt that [if the deal happens] he would be the biggest player ever in China," he added.

"I was still at Shanghai SIPG when we bought Hulk from Zenit St Petersburg and then later Oscar from Chelsea.

"We were among the biggest transfers ever in Chinese history but now it seems Bale would be. Not only in branding and reputation wise but also his level. He would be a massive attraction for football in China."

Can Man Utd swap Pogba for Bale?

The Transfer Show panel, when asked if there was any feasibility in a possible swap deal for Bale and Paul Pogba, dismissed the idea of the Welshman returning to the Premier League.

"I don't see that happening. In today's market Pogba is worth a lot more than Bale. You couldn't do a straight swap," Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol said.

"We know that Manchester United have distanced themselves from reports linking them with Bale. In the past they have wanted to sign Gareth Bale but I think they have decided to go in a different direction.

The Transfer Show Panel dismissed the idea of a Pogba-Bale swap deal

"They don't neccesarily want to sign someone who is 30, that is why they signed Daniel James from Swansea - a young, hungry, prospect with something to prove.

"I can't really see it happening. In a way it could make sense.

"[Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Alexis] Sanchez did not really work out for either party. A lot of United players are unhappy with how Sanchez has performed and Mkhitaryan hasn't quite lived up to expectations at Arsenal."

Sky Sports News reporter Aiden Magee added: "You look at the market in recent years and you don't tend to see swap deals of that magnitude.

"I was told a few weeks ago that Gareth Bale would be moving this summer but he would not be returning to the Premier League - it looks like the destination is China."

