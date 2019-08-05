Napoli's Elseid Hysaj considered as Tottenham assess right-back options after Juan Foyth injury

Albania international Elseid Hysaj has spent the last four seasons at Napoli

Tottenham are considering Napoli's Elseid Hysaj as they explore potential new right-back options following an injury to Juan Foyth, Sky Sports News understands.

Foyth is expected to be out for "many weeks" according to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, having emerged as a leading right-back candidate for their new season.

Tottenham have been open to entering the market for a new right-sided full-back this summer, having made Kieran Trippier available and then selling him to Atletico Madrid last month for around £21.7m.

Since joining from Empoli in summer 2015, 25-year-old Hysaj has made over 130 Serie A appearances for Napoli, and has been capped 46 times by Albania.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer that Marseille's Japan international Hiroki Sakai is another one they like - but they have concerns about his age at 29.

Juan Foyth was stretchered off during Spurs' penalty shootout win against Bayern

Pochettino played youngster Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back as Spurs drew 1-1 and then lost on penalties to Inter Milan in their final pre-season game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Serge Aurier was not available despite returning to first-team training at Hotspur Way last week, following a minor injury he picked up during the Africa Cup of Nations.

